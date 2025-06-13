Insider Sale: Director at $CWT Sells 1,200 Shares

Lester A Snow, a director at $CWT, sold 1,200 shares of the company on 06-12-2025 for an estimated $55,812. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 4.4% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 26,349 shares of this class of $CWT stock.

$CWT Insider Trading Activity

$CWT insiders have traded $CWT stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CWT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

LESTER A SNOW sold 1,200 shares for an estimated $55,812

$CWT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 162 institutional investors add shares of $CWT stock to their portfolio, and 172 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$CWT Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CWT in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/02/2025

