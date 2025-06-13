Insider Sale: Director at $CWT Sells 1,200 Shares

Lester A Snow, a director at $CWT, sold 1,200 shares of the company on 06-12-2025 for an estimated $55,812. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 4.4% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 26,349 shares of this class of $CWT stock.
$CWT Insider Trading Activity
$CWT insiders have traded $CWT stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CWT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- LESTER A SNOW sold 1,200 shares for an estimated $55,812
$CWT Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 162 institutional investors add shares of $CWT stock to their portfolio, and 172 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- NUANCE INVESTMENTS, LLC added 527,343 shares (+35.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $25,555,041
- BECK BODE, LLC added 365,821 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $17,727,685
- DEPRINCE RACE & ZOLLO INC removed 267,341 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $12,118,567
- FIRST TRUST ADVISORS LP removed 249,927 shares (-14.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $12,111,462
- NORGES BANK added 237,517 shares (+39.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $10,766,645
- RAYMOND JAMES FINANCIAL INC added 211,914 shares (+204.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $10,269,352
- 1832 ASSET MANAGEMENT L.P. added 200,000 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $9,692,000
$CWT Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CWT in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/02/2025
