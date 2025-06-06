Insider Sale: Director at $CW Sells 1,900 Shares

Bruce D. Hoechner, a director at $CW, sold 1,900 shares of the company on 06-05-2025 for an estimated $851,200. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 29.6% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 4,523 shares of this class of $CW stock.

$CW Insider Trading Activity

$CW insiders have traded $CW stock on the open market 27 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 7 have been purchases and 20 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CW stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

LYNN M BAMFORD (Chair and CEO) has made 1 purchase buying 34 shares for an estimated $10,340 and 3 sales selling 18,549 shares for an estimated $6,523,239 .

and 3 sales selling 18,549 shares for an estimated . K CHRISTOPHER FARKAS (Vice President and CFO) has made 1 purchase buying 30 shares for an estimated $9,123 and 3 sales selling 8,155 shares for an estimated $2,824,274 .

and 3 sales selling 8,155 shares for an estimated . KEVIN RAYMENT (Vice President and COO) has made 1 purchase buying 52 shares for an estimated $15,814 and 2 sales selling 3,667 shares for an estimated $1,250,902 .

and 2 sales selling 3,667 shares for an estimated . PAUL J FERDENZI has made 1 purchase buying 34 shares for an estimated $10,340 and 2 sales selling 2,565 shares for an estimated $875,988 .

and 2 sales selling 2,565 shares for an estimated . BRUCE D. HOECHNER sold 1,900 shares for an estimated $851,200

JOHN C WATTS (Vice President Strat & Bus Dev) has made 1 purchase buying 19 shares for an estimated $5,778 and 3 sales selling 1,300 shares for an estimated $492,270 .

and 3 sales selling 1,300 shares for an estimated . GARY A OGILBY (VP & Corporate Controller) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 1,041 shares for an estimated $353,055 .

. ROBERT F FREDA (Vice President and Treasurer) has made 1 purchase buying 27 shares for an estimated $8,211 and 2 sales selling 515 shares for an estimated $175,760 .

and 2 sales selling 515 shares for an estimated . GEORGE P. MCDONALD (VP and Corporate Secretary) has made 1 purchase buying 30 shares for an estimated $9,123 and 1 sale selling 148 shares for an estimated $48,160.

$CW Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 312 institutional investors add shares of $CW stock to their portfolio, and 290 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$CW Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CW in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 05/05/2025

