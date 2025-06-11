Insider Sale: Director at $CVNA Sells 2,500 Shares

GREGORY B SULLIVAN, a director at $CVNA, sold 2,500 shares of the company on 06-10-2025 for an estimated $859,775. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 4.6% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 51,928 shares of this class of $CVNA stock.
$CVNA Insider Trading Activity
$CVNA insiders have traded $CVNA stock on the open market 477 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 477 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CVNA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- ERNEST C. II GARCIA has made 0 purchases and 54 sales selling 450,000 shares for an estimated $151,557,085.
- DANIEL J. GILL (Chief Product Officer) has made 0 purchases and 12 sales selling 258,066 shares for an estimated $80,661,493.
- BENJAMIN E. HUSTON (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 74 sales selling 308,495 shares for an estimated $71,011,204.
- MARK W. JENKINS (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 81 sales selling 238,735 shares for an estimated $66,712,632.
- ERNEST C. III GARCIA (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 227 sales selling 180,000 shares for an estimated $57,398,374.
- PAUL W. BREAUX (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 110,000 shares for an estimated $33,181,442.
- THOMAS TAIRA (President, Special Projects) has made 0 purchases and 10 sales selling 108,471 shares for an estimated $30,252,279.
- RYAN S. KEETON (Chief Brand Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 49,258 shares for an estimated $13,941,600.
- J DANFORTH QUAYLE sold 11,614 shares for an estimated $3,533,443
- MICHAEL E MAROONE has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 9,000 shares for an estimated $2,460,945.
- IRA J. PLATT sold 5,674 shares for an estimated $1,951,856
- GREGORY B SULLIVAN has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 5,000 shares for an estimated $1,708,350.
$CVNA Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 351 institutional investors add shares of $CVNA stock to their portfolio, and 313 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- MORGAN STANLEY removed 3,848,686 shares (-72.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $804,683,268
- LONE PINE CAPITAL LLC added 2,314,168 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $483,846,245
- THRIVE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC added 2,267,610 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $461,141,169
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ added 1,823,218 shares (+13.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $381,198,419
- VIKING GLOBAL INVESTORS LP added 1,680,278 shares (+192.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $351,312,524
- D. E. SHAW & CO., INC. removed 1,585,510 shares (-59.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $331,498,430
- CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS added 1,438,938 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $300,853,157
$CVNA Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CVNA in the last several months. We have seen 8 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/22/2025
- Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/15/2025
- Wells Fargo issued a "Market Outperform" rating on 05/06/2025
- Stephens issued a "Overweight" rating on 03/31/2025
- Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 02/19/2025
- RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 02/19/2025
- Needham issued a "Buy" rating on 01/07/2025
$CVNA Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CVNA recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $CVNA in the last 6 months, with a median target of $295.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Alexander Potter from Piper Sandler set a target price of $340.0 on 05/22/2025
- Adam Jonas from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $290.0 on 05/15/2025
- Seth Basham from Wedbush set a target price of $250.0 on 02/19/2025
- Jeff Lick from Stephens set a target price of $300.0 on 02/19/2025
