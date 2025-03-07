Insider Sale: Director at $CVCO Sells 4,000 Shares

David A. Greenblatt, a director at $CVCO, sold 4,000 shares of the company on 03-05-2025 for an estimated $2,115,520. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 20.7% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 15,286 shares of this class of $CVCO stock.

$CVCO Insider Trading Activity

$CVCO insiders have traded $CVCO stock on the open market 15 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 15 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CVCO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

SUSAN L BLOUNT has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 5,500 shares for an estimated $2,554,394 .

. DAVID A. GREENBLATT sold 4,000 shares for an estimated $2,115,520

STEVEN G BUNGER sold 4,000 shares for an estimated $1,636,800

JACK S BRANDOM (President, Financial Services) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,000 shares for an estimated $1,073,340 .

. MATTHEW A NINO (President, Retail) sold 894 shares for an estimated $472,952

RICHARD A KERLEY sold 500 shares for an estimated $258,135

JULIA SZE has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 250 shares for an estimated $120,248 .

. PAUL BIGBEE (Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 188 shares for an estimated $86,546.

$CVCO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 132 institutional investors add shares of $CVCO stock to their portfolio, and 154 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

