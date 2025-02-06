Insider Sale: Director at $CVCO Sells 1,000 Shares

Susan L Blount, a director at $CVCO, sold 1,000 shares of the company on 02-04-2025 for an estimated $507,850. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 20.7% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 3,836 shares of this class of $CVCO stock.
$CVCO Insider Trading Activity
$CVCO insiders have traded $CVCO stock on the open market 13 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 13 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CVCO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- SUSAN L BLOUNT has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 5,500 shares for an estimated $2,554,394.
- STEVEN G BUNGER sold 4,000 shares for an estimated $1,636,800
- JACK S BRANDOM (President, Financial Services) sold 1,000 shares for an estimated $535,340
- MATTHEW A NINO (President, Retail) sold 894 shares for an estimated $472,952
- RICHARD A KERLEY sold 500 shares for an estimated $258,135
- JULIA SZE has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 250 shares for an estimated $120,248.
- PAUL BIGBEE (Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 188 shares for an estimated $86,546.
$CVCO Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 142 institutional investors add shares of $CVCO stock to their portfolio, and 125 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- PACER ADVISORS, INC. removed 203,662 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $87,216,214
- AMERICAN CENTURY COMPANIES INC removed 137,705 shares (-70.9%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $58,970,789
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 59,469 shares (+4.8%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $25,467,004
- SG CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 47,096 shares (+133.1%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $20,168,391
- INTRINSIC EDGE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 40,000 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $17,129,600
- BROAD BAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP removed 35,150 shares (-16.3%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $15,052,636
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP removed 35,086 shares (-12.2%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $15,025,228
