Insider Sale: Director at $CVCO Sells 1,000 Shares

February 06, 2025 — 12:45 pm EST

Susan L Blount, a director at $CVCO, sold 1,000 shares of the company on 02-04-2025 for an estimated $507,850. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 20.7% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 3,836 shares of this class of $CVCO stock.

$CVCO Insider Trading Activity

$CVCO insiders have traded $CVCO stock on the open market 13 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 13 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CVCO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • SUSAN L BLOUNT has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 5,500 shares for an estimated $2,554,394.
  • STEVEN G BUNGER sold 4,000 shares for an estimated $1,636,800
  • JACK S BRANDOM (President, Financial Services) sold 1,000 shares for an estimated $535,340
  • MATTHEW A NINO (President, Retail) sold 894 shares for an estimated $472,952
  • RICHARD A KERLEY sold 500 shares for an estimated $258,135
  • JULIA SZE has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 250 shares for an estimated $120,248.
  • PAUL BIGBEE (Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 188 shares for an estimated $86,546.

$CVCO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 142 institutional investors add shares of $CVCO stock to their portfolio, and 125 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

