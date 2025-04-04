Insider Sale: Director at $CTGO Sells 1,500 Shares

Darwin Green, a director at $CTGO, sold 1,500 shares of the company on 03-31-2025 for an estimated $15,600. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 4.0% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 35,812 shares of this class of $CTGO stock.

$CTGO Insider Trading Activity

$CTGO insiders have traded $CTGO stock on the open market 9 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 8 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CTGO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

NIEUWENHUYSE RICK VAN (President & CEO) has made 3 purchases buying 25,000 shares for an estimated $279,800 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. JOHN B JUNEAU has made 4 purchases buying 23,291 shares for an estimated $278,182 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. JOSEPH S COMPOFELICE purchased 10,000 shares for an estimated $121,000

$CTGO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 32 institutional investors add shares of $CTGO stock to their portfolio, and 14 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

