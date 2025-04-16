Insider Sale: Director at $CTAS Sells 8,521 Shares

RONALD W TYSOE, a director at $CTAS, sold 8,521 shares of the company on 04-14-2025 for an estimated $1,780,548. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 24.0% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 27,029 shares of this class of $CTAS stock.

$CTAS Insider Trading Activity

$CTAS insiders have traded $CTAS stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CTAS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

RONALD W TYSOE sold 8,521 shares for an estimated $1,780,548

JIM ROZAKIS (Executive Vice President & COO) sold 2,000 shares for an estimated $380,740

$CTAS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 624 institutional investors add shares of $CTAS stock to their portfolio, and 533 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$CTAS Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $CTAS stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CTAS stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE RICK LARSEN purchased up to $15,000 on 01/07.

$CTAS Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CTAS in the last several months. We have seen 0 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Wells Fargo issued a "Underweight" rating on 12/20/2024

$CTAS Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CTAS recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $CTAS in the last 6 months, with a median target of $202.0.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from Robert W. Baird set a target price of $227.0 on 03/27/2025

on 03/27/2025 Jason Haas from Wells Fargo set a target price of $184.0 on 12/20/2024

on 12/20/2024 Toni Kaplan from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $202.0 on 12/12/2024

