Insider Sale: Director at $CSWI Sells 200 Shares

February 04, 2025 — 05:16 pm EST

Robert M Swartz, a director at $CSWI, sold 200 shares of the company on 02-03-2025 for an estimated $64,355. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 1.5% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 13,519 shares of this class of $CSWI stock.

$CSWI Insider Trading Activity

$CSWI insiders have traded $CSWI stock on the open market 54 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 54 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CSWI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • JOSEPH B ARMES (Chairman, President & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 37 sales selling 6,000 shares for an estimated $2,220,864.
  • DON SULLIVAN (EVP, Chief Strategy Officer) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 3,765 shares for an estimated $1,440,402.
  • LUKE ALVERSON (SVP, GC & Secretary) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 2,938 shares for an estimated $1,093,316.
  • JEFF UNDERWOOD (SVP, GM Contractor Solutions) sold 362 shares for an estimated $150,986
  • ROBERT M SWARTZ has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 400 shares for an estimated $135,286.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$CSWI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 197 institutional investors add shares of $CSWI stock to their portfolio, and 141 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.


