Insider Sale: Director at $CSGS Sells 9,000 Shares

Ronald Cooper, a director at $CSGS, sold 9,000 shares of the company on 02-25-2025 for an estimated $599,580. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 17.8% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 41,561 shares of this class of $CSGS stock.

$CSGS Insider Trading Activity

$CSGS insiders have traded $CSGS stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CSGS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

$CSGS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 113 institutional investors add shares of $CSGS stock to their portfolio, and 131 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

