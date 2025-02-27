Insider Sale: Director at $CSGS Sells 9,000 Shares

Ronald Cooper, a director at $CSGS, sold 9,000 shares of the company on 02-25-2025 for an estimated $599,580. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 17.8% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 41,561 shares of this class of $CSGS stock.
$CSGS Insider Trading Activity
$CSGS insiders have traded $CSGS stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CSGS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- RONALD COOPER sold 9,000 shares for an estimated $599,580
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$CSGS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 113 institutional investors add shares of $CSGS stock to their portfolio, and 131 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- WEALTHFRONT ADVISERS LLC added 632,120 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $32,307,653
- BAHL & GAYNOR INC removed 200,753 shares (-91.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $10,260,485
- ACADIAN ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC added 176,099 shares (+148.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $9,000,419
- MORGAN STANLEY removed 159,753 shares (-29.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $8,164,975
- ASSENAGON ASSET MANAGEMENT S.A. added 156,018 shares (+356.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $7,974,079
- FULLER & THALER ASSET MANAGEMENT, INC. removed 152,842 shares (-11.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $7,811,754
- PENSERRA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 141,574 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $6,887,575
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.