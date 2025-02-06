Insider Sale: Director at $CRWD Sells 715 Shares

SAMEER K GANDHI, a director at $CRWD, sold 715 shares of the company on 02-05-2025 for an estimated $291,005. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 0.1% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 810,887 shares of this class of $CRWD stock.

$CRWD Insider Trading Activity

$CRWD insiders have traded $CRWD stock on the open market 97 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 97 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CRWD stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

GEORGE KURTZ (PRESIDENT AND CEO) has made 0 purchases and 19 sales selling 73,396 shares for an estimated $22,910,693 .

. SHAWN HENRY (CHIEF SECURITY OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 18 sales selling 52,168 shares for an estimated $16,801,606 .

. SAMEER K GANDHI has made 0 purchases and 37 sales selling 31,250 shares for an estimated $10,934,653 .

. GERHARD WATZINGER has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 30,000 shares for an estimated $10,468,026 .

. BURT W. PODBERE (CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 22,395 shares for an estimated $7,342,408 .

. MICHAEL SENTONAS (PRESIDENT) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 21,577 shares for an estimated $7,075,324 .

. DENIS OLEARY has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 17,530 shares for an estimated $6,359,008 .

. ANURAG SAHA (CHIEF ACCOUNTING OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 8,010 shares for an estimated $2,674,140 .

. ROXANNE S AUSTIN sold 5,000 shares for an estimated $1,935,050

$CRWD Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 911 institutional investors add shares of $CRWD stock to their portfolio, and 807 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$CRWD Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $CRWD stock 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CRWD stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE GREG LANDSMAN sold up to $15,000 on 10/15.

on 10/15. REPRESENTATIVE MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE has traded it 2 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 09/20, 09/03 and 0 sales.

