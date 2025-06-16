Insider Sale: Director at $CRS Sells 1,000 Shares

ANASTASIOS JOHN HART, a director at $CRS, sold 1,000 shares of the company on 06-12-2025 for an estimated $243,725. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 100.0% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 0 shares of this class of $CRS stock.

$CRS Insider Trading Activity

$CRS insiders have traded $CRS stock on the open market 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 10 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CRS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JAMES D DEE (SVP, Gen Counsel & Sec) sold 5,000 shares for an estimated $1,175,163

ELIZABETH A SOCCI (VP, Contr & Ch Acctg Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 5,000 shares for an estimated $1,010,921 .

. VIOLA L ACOFF sold 4,000 shares for an estimated $807,326

I MARTIN INGLIS sold 3,433 shares for an estimated $678,566

COLLEEN PRITCHETT sold 1,200 shares for an estimated $279,887

ANASTASIOS JOHN HART sold 1,000 shares for an estimated $243,725

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$CRS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 247 institutional investors add shares of $CRS stock to their portfolio, and 255 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$CRS Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CRS in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Cowen & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 06/12/2025

BTIG issued a "Buy" rating on 01/31/2025

Deutsche Bank issued a "Buy" rating on 01/02/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $CRS, check out Quiver Quantitative's $CRS forecast page.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.