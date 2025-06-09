Insider Sale: Director at $CRCL Sells 50,000 Shares

Rajeev V Date, a director at $CRCL, sold 50,000 shares of the company on 06-06-2025 for an estimated $1,465,000. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 17.3% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 238,513 shares of this class of $CRCL stock.

$CRCL Insider Trading Activity

$CRCL insiders have traded $CRCL stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CRCL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JEREMY ALLAIRE (Chairman and CEO) sold 1,582,160 shares for an estimated $46,357,288

PATRICK SEAN NEVILLE sold 1,000,000 shares for an estimated $29,300,000

JEREMY FOX-GEEN (Chief Financial Officer) sold 200,000 shares for an estimated $5,860,000

M MICHELE BURNS sold 133,312 shares for an estimated $3,906,041

HEATH TARBERT (President and CLO) sold 80,000 shares for an estimated $2,344,000

RAJEEV V DATE sold 50,000 shares for an estimated $1,465,000

DANITA K OSTLING sold 3,027 shares for an estimated $88,691

