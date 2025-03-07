Insider Sale: Director at $CPSS Sells 3,207 Shares

WILLIAM B ROBERTS, a director at $CPSS, sold 3,207 shares of the company on 03-06-2025 for an estimated $30,208. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 0.5% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 696,337 shares of this class of $CPSS stock.

$CPSS Insider Trading Activity

$CPSS insiders have traded $CPSS stock on the open market 31 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 31 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CPSS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

WILLIAM B ROBERTS has made 0 purchases and 16 sales selling 210,000 shares for an estimated $2,199,700 .

. CHARLES E JR BRADLEY (CEO) sold 70,000 shares for an estimated $689,500

GREG WASHER has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 50,981 shares for an estimated $501,449 .

. DENESH BHARWANI (Exec. Vice President) sold 31,717 shares for an estimated $347,935

JOHN PATRICK HARTON (Sr. Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 20,000 shares for an estimated $185,000 .

. DANIEL S WOOD has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 13,000 shares for an estimated $135,860 .

. APRIL CRISP (Sr. Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 12,500 shares for an estimated $129,225 .

. CHRIS TERRY (Exec. Vice President) sold 10,000 shares for an estimated $101,600

$CPSS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 23 institutional investors add shares of $CPSS stock to their portfolio, and 25 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

