Insider Sale: Director at $CPSS Sells 3,207 Shares

WILLIAM B ROBERTS, a director at $CPSS, sold 3,207 shares of the company on 03-06-2025 for an estimated $30,208. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 0.5% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 696,337 shares of this class of $CPSS stock.
$CPSS Insider Trading Activity
$CPSS insiders have traded $CPSS stock on the open market 31 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 31 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CPSS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- WILLIAM B ROBERTS has made 0 purchases and 16 sales selling 210,000 shares for an estimated $2,199,700.
- CHARLES E JR BRADLEY (CEO) sold 70,000 shares for an estimated $689,500
- GREG WASHER has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 50,981 shares for an estimated $501,449.
- DENESH BHARWANI (Exec. Vice President) sold 31,717 shares for an estimated $347,935
- JOHN PATRICK HARTON (Sr. Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 20,000 shares for an estimated $185,000.
- DANIEL S WOOD has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 13,000 shares for an estimated $135,860.
- APRIL CRISP (Sr. Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 12,500 shares for an estimated $129,225.
- CHRIS TERRY (Exec. Vice President) sold 10,000 shares for an estimated $101,600
$CPSS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 23 institutional investors add shares of $CPSS stock to their portfolio, and 25 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- VERITY & VERITY, LLC added 120,509 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,308,727
- CHARLES SCHWAB INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC removed 120,509 shares (-82.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,308,727
- ROYAL BANK OF CANADA added 109,383 shares (+148.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,187,899
- SEGALL BRYANT & HAMILL, LLC removed 47,434 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $515,133
- SQUAREPOINT OPS LLC removed 25,789 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $280,068
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 25,124 shares (+620.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $272,846
- INVESCO LTD. removed 24,744 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $232,098
