Insider Sale: Director at $CPNG Sells 218,813 Shares

Benjamin Sun, a director at $CPNG, sold 218,813 shares of the company on 03-17-2025 for an estimated $5,145,212. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 11.3% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 1,719,421 shares of this class of $CPNG stock.

$CPNG Insider Trading Activity

$CPNG insiders have traded $CPNG stock on the open market 16 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 12 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CPNG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

BOM KIM (CEO and Chairman) sold 15,000,000 shares for an estimated $344,550,000

CAPITAL PARTNERS LLC GREENOAKS has made 4 purchases buying 2,250,199 shares for an estimated $54,632,026 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. HAROLD ROGERS (See Remarks) sold 273,977 shares for an estimated $6,437,473

BENJAMIN SUN has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 250,000 shares for an estimated $5,856,853 .

. GAURAV ANAND (Chief Financial Officer) sold 75,350 shares for an estimated $1,660,261

HANSEUNG KANG (Rep Director, Business Mngmt) sold 40,000 shares for an estimated $920,000

PRANAM KOLARI (VP, Search and Recommendations) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 34,487 shares for an estimated $840,559.

$CPNG Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 290 institutional investors add shares of $CPNG stock to their portfolio, and 290 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$CPNG Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CPNG in the last several months. We have seen 5 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 02/27/2025

Macquarie issued a "Outperform" rating on 10/07/2024

Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 10/07/2024

Evercore ISI issued a "Outperform" rating on 10/07/2024

Bernstein issued a "Outperform" rating on 10/07/2024

$CPNG Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CPNG recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $CPNG in the last 6 months, with a median target of $28.25.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from Barclays set a target price of $35.0 on 02/27/2025

on 02/27/2025 James Lee from Mizuho Securities set a target price of $25.0 on 11/06/2024

on 11/06/2024 Peter Milliken from Deutsche Bank set a target price of $26.5 on 11/06/2024

on 11/06/2024 Coupang to Outperform from Bernstein set a target price of $30.0 on 10/07/2024

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.