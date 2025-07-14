Insider Sale: Director at $CPF Sells 3,333 Shares

Agnes Catherine Ngo, a director at $CPF, sold 3,333 shares of the company on 07-14-2025 for an estimated $97,324. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 4.6% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 68,792 shares of this class of $CPF stock.

$CPF Insider Trading Activity

$CPF insiders have traded $CPF stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CPF stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

AGNES CATHERINE NGO has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 9,999 shares for an estimated $279,625 .

. PAUL K YONAMINE has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 5,530 shares for an estimated $150,167.

$CPF Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 76 institutional investors add shares of $CPF stock to their portfolio, and 86 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

