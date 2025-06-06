Insider Sale: Director at $CPF Sells 2,765 Shares

Paul K Yonamine, a director at $CPF, sold 2,765 shares of the company on 06-05-2025 for an estimated $72,747. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 12.3% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 19,711 shares of this class of $CPF stock.
$CPF Insider Trading Activity
$CPF insiders have traded $CPF stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CPF stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- AGNES CATHERINE NGO sold 3,333 shares for an estimated $92,346
- PAUL K YONAMINE sold 2,765 shares for an estimated $72,747
$CPF Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 82 institutional investors add shares of $CPF stock to their portfolio, and 105 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- KENNEDY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 279,323 shares (-71.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $7,552,893
- BASSWOOD CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.L.C. added 269,931 shares (+51.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $7,298,934
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO removed 269,825 shares (-45.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $7,296,068
- ASSENAGON ASSET MANAGEMENT S.A. removed 253,597 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $6,857,262
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 238,367 shares (+433.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $6,445,443
- EXODUSPOINT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP removed 198,647 shares (-71.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $5,371,414
- STATE STREET CORP removed 175,628 shares (-12.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $4,748,981
