Insider Sale: Director at $CPF Sells 2,765 Shares

June 06, 2025 — 05:45 pm EDT

Paul K Yonamine, a director at $CPF, sold 2,765 shares of the company on 06-05-2025 for an estimated $72,747. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 12.3% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 19,711 shares of this class of $CPF stock.

$CPF Insider Trading Activity

$CPF insiders have traded $CPF stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CPF stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • AGNES CATHERINE NGO sold 3,333 shares for an estimated $92,346
  • PAUL K YONAMINE sold 2,765 shares for an estimated $72,747

$CPF Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 82 institutional investors add shares of $CPF stock to their portfolio, and 105 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

