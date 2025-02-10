News & Insights

Insider Sale: Director at $CPAY Sells 2,427 Shares

February 10, 2025 — 04:46 pm EST

RICHARD MACCHIA, a director at $CPAY, sold 2,427 shares of the company on 02-10-2025 for an estimated $910,683. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 16.6% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 12,215 shares of this class of $CPAY stock.

$CPAY Insider Trading Activity

$CPAY insiders have traded $CPAY stock on the open market 11 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 11 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CPAY stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • RONALD CLARKE (CEO & Chairman of BOD) sold 160,000 shares for an estimated $49,520,000
  • ARMANDO LINS NETTO (Group President) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 134,286 shares for an estimated $45,206,175.
  • ALAN KING (Group President, Global Fleet) sold 21,272 shares for an estimated $8,125,361
  • ALISSA B VICKERY (Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 13,276 shares for an estimated $4,502,898.
  • JOSEPH W FARRELLY has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 6,200 shares for an estimated $2,116,357.
  • RICHARD MACCHIA sold 2,427 shares for an estimated $910,683

$CPAY Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 319 institutional investors add shares of $CPAY stock to their portfolio, and 286 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

