Insider Sale: Director at $CPAY Sells 2,427 Shares

RICHARD MACCHIA, a director at $CPAY, sold 2,427 shares of the company on 02-10-2025 for an estimated $910,683. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 16.6% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 12,215 shares of this class of $CPAY stock.
$CPAY Insider Trading Activity
$CPAY insiders have traded $CPAY stock on the open market 11 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 11 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CPAY stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- RONALD CLARKE (CEO & Chairman of BOD) sold 160,000 shares for an estimated $49,520,000
- ARMANDO LINS NETTO (Group President) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 134,286 shares for an estimated $45,206,175.
- ALAN KING (Group President, Global Fleet) sold 21,272 shares for an estimated $8,125,361
- ALISSA B VICKERY (Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 13,276 shares for an estimated $4,502,898.
- JOSEPH W FARRELLY has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 6,200 shares for an estimated $2,116,357.
- RICHARD MACCHIA sold 2,427 shares for an estimated $910,683
$CPAY Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 319 institutional investors add shares of $CPAY stock to their portfolio, and 286 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ added 918,330 shares (+23.4%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $287,216,890
- LYRICAL ASSET MANAGEMENT LP added 738,186 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $230,875,053
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 540,859 shares (+10.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $183,037,502
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP removed 320,997 shares (-10.1%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $100,395,021
- T. ROWE PRICE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. added 276,243 shares (+16.7%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $86,397,760
- INVESCO LTD. removed 256,423 shares (-28.6%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $80,198,857
- TIGER GLOBAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 200,977 shares (+19.2%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $62,857,566
