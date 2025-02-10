Insider Sale: Director at $CPAY Sells 2,427 Shares

RICHARD MACCHIA, a director at $CPAY, sold 2,427 shares of the company on 02-10-2025 for an estimated $910,683. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 16.6% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 12,215 shares of this class of $CPAY stock.

$CPAY Insider Trading Activity

$CPAY insiders have traded $CPAY stock on the open market 11 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 11 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CPAY stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

RONALD CLARKE (CEO & Chairman of BOD) sold 160,000 shares for an estimated $49,520,000

ARMANDO LINS NETTO (Group President) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 134,286 shares for an estimated $45,206,175 .

. ALAN KING (Group President, Global Fleet) sold 21,272 shares for an estimated $8,125,361

ALISSA B VICKERY (Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 13,276 shares for an estimated $4,502,898 .

. JOSEPH W FARRELLY has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 6,200 shares for an estimated $2,116,357 .

. RICHARD MACCHIA sold 2,427 shares for an estimated $910,683

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$CPAY Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 319 institutional investors add shares of $CPAY stock to their portfolio, and 286 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.