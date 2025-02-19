Insider Sale: Director at $COUR Sells 25,000 Shares

Andrew Y. Ng, a director at $COUR, sold 25,000 shares of the company on 02-19-2025 for an estimated $206,567. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 0.3% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 7,221,561 shares of this class of $COUR stock.
$COUR Insider Trading Activity
$COUR insiders have traded $COUR stock on the open market 9 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 9 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $COUR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- ANDREW Y. NG has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 82,331 shares for an estimated $701,578.
- ALAN B CARDENAS (SVP, General Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 11,715 shares for an estimated $87,994.
- AMANDA CLARK sold 1,562 shares for an estimated $11,183
$COUR Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 110 institutional investors add shares of $COUR stock to their portfolio, and 116 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO removed 12,203,433 shares (-57.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $103,729,180
- MORGAN STANLEY added 7,843,923 shares (+410.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $66,673,345
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 2,854,279 shares (+25.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $24,261,371
- JACOBS LEVY EQUITY MANAGEMENT, INC removed 1,365,520 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $11,606,920
- ACADIAN ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC added 1,153,260 shares (+449.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $9,802,710
- WOODLINE PARTNERS LP removed 1,143,841 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $9,722,648
- UBS GROUP AG added 1,055,992 shares (+188.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $8,975,932
