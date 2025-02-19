Insider Sale: Director at $COUR Sells 25,000 Shares

Andrew Y. Ng, a director at $COUR, sold 25,000 shares of the company on 02-19-2025 for an estimated $206,567. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 0.3% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 7,221,561 shares of this class of $COUR stock.

$COUR Insider Trading Activity

$COUR insiders have traded $COUR stock on the open market 9 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 9 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $COUR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ANDREW Y. NG has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 82,331 shares for an estimated $701,578 .

. ALAN B CARDENAS (SVP, General Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 11,715 shares for an estimated $87,994 .

. AMANDA CLARK sold 1,562 shares for an estimated $11,183

$COUR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 110 institutional investors add shares of $COUR stock to their portfolio, and 116 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

