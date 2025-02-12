News & Insights

CORT

Insider Sale: Director at $CORT Sells 2,200 Shares

February 12, 2025 — 08:30 pm EST

Daniel N JR Swisher, a director at $CORT, sold 2,200 shares of the company on 02-10-2025 for an estimated $149,776. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 100.0% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 0 shares of this class of $CORT stock.

$CORT Insider Trading Activity

$CORT insiders have traded $CORT stock on the open market 17 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 17 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CORT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • SEAN MADUCK (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 40,000 shares for an estimated $2,346,200.
  • GARY CHARLES ROBB (Chief Business Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 27,710 shares for an estimated $1,321,994.
  • WILLIAM GUYER (Chief Development Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 30,000 shares for an estimated $1,305,500.
  • JOSEPH DOUGLAS LYON (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 11,411 shares for an estimated $666,581.
  • DANIEL N JR SWISHER has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 8,800 shares for an estimated $523,512.

$CORT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 171 institutional investors add shares of $CORT stock to their portfolio, and 156 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

