Insider Sale: Director at $COLM Sells 6,395 Shares

Ronald E. Nelson, a director at $COLM, sold 6,395 shares of the company on 02-13-2025 for an estimated $522,727. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 27.3% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 17,048 shares of this class of $COLM stock.

$COLM Insider Trading Activity

$COLM insiders have traded $COLM stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $COLM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

RONALD E. NELSON sold 6,395 shares for an estimated $522,727

$COLM Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 135 institutional investors add shares of $COLM stock to their portfolio, and 168 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

