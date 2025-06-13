Insider Sale: Director at $COHR Sells 1,000 Shares

Howard H. Xia, a director at $COHR, sold 1,000 shares of the company on 06-11-2025 for an estimated $83,000. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 2.1% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 47,747 shares of this class of $COHR stock.

$COHR Insider Trading Activity

$COHR insiders have traded $COHR stock on the open market 11 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 11 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $COHR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

SHAKER SADASIVAM sold 29,292 shares for an estimated $2,343,360

CHRISTOPHER KOEPPEN (EVP of Aerospace & Defense) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 14,196 shares for an estimated $1,219,777 .

. HOWARD H. XIA has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 5,000 shares for an estimated $391,525 .

. LISA NEAL-GRAVES sold 1,200 shares for an estimated $95,577

$COHR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 320 institutional investors add shares of $COHR stock to their portfolio, and 355 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$COHR Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $COHR stock 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $COHR stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

SENATOR MARKWAYNE MULLIN has traded it 3 times. They made 3 purchases worth up to $115,000 on 02/03, 01/02 and 0 sales.

$COHR Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $COHR in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 06/03/2025

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/28/2025

Morgan Stanley issued a "Positive" rating on 05/23/2025

Raymond James issued a "Strong Buy" rating on 03/24/2025

$COHR Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $COHR recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $COHR in the last 6 months, with a median target of $88.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Tim Savageaux from Northland Securities set a target price of $85.0 on 06/02/2025

on 06/02/2025 Strong Buy from Raymond James set a target price of $91.0 on 03/24/2025

