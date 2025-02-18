Insider Sale: Director at $COCO Sells 20,235 Shares

Ira Liran, a director at $COCO, sold 20,235 shares of the company on 02-14-2025 for an estimated $810,755. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 2.4% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 814,302 shares of this class of $COCO stock.

$COCO Insider Trading Activity

$COCO insiders have traded $COCO stock on the open market 150 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 150 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $COCO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MARTIN F ROPER (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 120 sales selling 574,876 shares for an estimated $20,610,743 .

. IRA LIRAN has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 129,427 shares for an estimated $4,549,781 .

. JONATHAN BURTH (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 14 sales selling 80,000 shares for an estimated $2,912,417 .

. JANE PRIOR (Chief Marketing Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 30,000 shares for an estimated $1,041,383 .

. ES CHARLES VAN (Chief Sales Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 19,175 shares for an estimated $605,391 .

. COREY BAKER (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 7,172 shares for an estimated $250,547.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$COCO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 106 institutional investors add shares of $COCO stock to their portfolio, and 108 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.