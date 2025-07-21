Insider Sale: Director at $CNM Sells 23,962 Shares

Orvin T Kimbrough, a director at $CNM, sold 23,962 shares of the company on 07-18-2025 for an estimated $1,480,094. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 63.2% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 13,958 shares of this class of $CNM stock.

$CNM Insider Trading Activity

$CNM insiders have traded $CNM stock on the open market 18 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 18 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CNM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

STEPHEN O LECLAIR (Executive Chair) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 125,000 shares for an estimated $7,767,601 .

. MARK R WITKOWSKI (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 100,000 shares for an estimated $6,126,387 .

. JOHN WELDON STEPHENS (Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 83,927 shares for an estimated $4,343,830 .

. MARK G WHITTENBURG (General Counsel and Secretary) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 50,000 shares for an estimated $3,001,255 .

. LAURA K SCHNEIDER (Chief Human Resources Officer) sold 45,695 shares for an estimated $2,570,293

JOHN R SCHALLER (Executive Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 50,954 shares for an estimated $2,430,669 .

. ROBYN L BRADBURY (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 25,000 shares for an estimated $1,512,283 .

. ORVIN T KIMBROUGH sold 23,962 shares for an estimated $1,480,094

BRADFORD A COWLES (President) sold 25,000 shares for an estimated $1,362,082

$CNM Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 186 institutional investors add shares of $CNM stock to their portfolio, and 222 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$CNM Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $CNM stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CNM stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE APRIL MCCLAIN DELANEY has traded it 2 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 04/07, 02/08 and 0 sales.

$CNM Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CNM in the last several months. We have seen 6 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 06/11/2025

Loop Capital issued a "Buy" rating on 06/11/2025

Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 06/11/2025

JP Morgan issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/27/2025

Deutsche Bank issued a "Buy" rating on 04/01/2025

Baird issued a "Outperform" rating on 03/26/2025

$CNM Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CNM recently. We have seen 7 analysts offer price targets for $CNM in the last 6 months, with a median target of $65.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Sam Reid from Wells Fargo set a target price of $70.0 on 07/08/2025

on 07/08/2025 Anthony Pettinari from Citigroup set a target price of $62.0 on 06/12/2025

on 06/12/2025 Mike Dahl from RBC Capital set a target price of $67.0 on 06/11/2025

on 06/11/2025 Jeffrey Stevenson from Loop Capital set a target price of $68.0 on 06/11/2025

on 06/11/2025 Stephen Tusa from JP Morgan set a target price of $56.0 on 05/27/2025

on 05/27/2025 Collin Verron from Deutsche Bank set a target price of $60.0 on 04/01/2025

on 04/01/2025 David Manthey from Baird set a target price of $65.0 on 03/26/2025

