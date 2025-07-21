Insider Sale: Director at $CNM Sells 23,962 Shares

Orvin T Kimbrough, a director at $CNM, sold 23,962 shares of the company on 07-18-2025 for an estimated $1,480,094. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 63.2% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 13,958 shares of this class of $CNM stock.
$CNM Insider Trading Activity
$CNM insiders have traded $CNM stock on the open market 18 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 18 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CNM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- STEPHEN O LECLAIR (Executive Chair) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 125,000 shares for an estimated $7,767,601.
- MARK R WITKOWSKI (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 100,000 shares for an estimated $6,126,387.
- JOHN WELDON STEPHENS (Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 83,927 shares for an estimated $4,343,830.
- MARK G WHITTENBURG (General Counsel and Secretary) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 50,000 shares for an estimated $3,001,255.
- LAURA K SCHNEIDER (Chief Human Resources Officer) sold 45,695 shares for an estimated $2,570,293
- JOHN R SCHALLER (Executive Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 50,954 shares for an estimated $2,430,669.
- ROBYN L BRADBURY (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 25,000 shares for an estimated $1,512,283.
- ORVIN T KIMBROUGH sold 23,962 shares for an estimated $1,480,094
- BRADFORD A COWLES (President) sold 25,000 shares for an estimated $1,362,082
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$CNM Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 186 institutional investors add shares of $CNM stock to their portfolio, and 222 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- D1 CAPITAL PARTNERS L.P. added 4,945,680 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $238,925,800
- MORGAN STANLEY added 3,398,945 shares (+47.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $164,203,032
- FMR LLC removed 2,266,614 shares (-25.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $109,500,122
- ANOMALY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP added 1,339,931 shares (+34.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $64,732,066
- INVESCO LTD. removed 1,251,277 shares (-21.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $60,449,191
- JENNISON ASSOCIATES LLC added 1,133,140 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $54,741,993
- SPRUCE HOUSE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC added 950,000 shares (+63.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $45,894,500
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
$CNM Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $CNM stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CNM stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE APRIL MCCLAIN DELANEY has traded it 2 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 04/07, 02/08 and 0 sales.
To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.
$CNM Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CNM in the last several months. We have seen 6 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 06/11/2025
- Loop Capital issued a "Buy" rating on 06/11/2025
- Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 06/11/2025
- JP Morgan issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/27/2025
- Deutsche Bank issued a "Buy" rating on 04/01/2025
- Baird issued a "Outperform" rating on 03/26/2025
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $CNM, check out Quiver Quantitative's $CNM forecast page.
$CNM Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CNM recently. We have seen 7 analysts offer price targets for $CNM in the last 6 months, with a median target of $65.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Sam Reid from Wells Fargo set a target price of $70.0 on 07/08/2025
- Anthony Pettinari from Citigroup set a target price of $62.0 on 06/12/2025
- Mike Dahl from RBC Capital set a target price of $67.0 on 06/11/2025
- Jeffrey Stevenson from Loop Capital set a target price of $68.0 on 06/11/2025
- Stephen Tusa from JP Morgan set a target price of $56.0 on 05/27/2025
- Collin Verron from Deutsche Bank set a target price of $60.0 on 04/01/2025
- David Manthey from Baird set a target price of $65.0 on 03/26/2025
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.