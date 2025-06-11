Insider Sale: Director at $CME Sells 350 Shares

Charles P Carey, a director at $CME, sold 350 shares of the company on 06-10-2025 for an estimated $92,872. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 6.7% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 4,900 shares of this class of $CME stock.

$CME Insider Trading Activity

$CME insiders have traded $CME stock on the open market 26 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 6 have been purchases and 20 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CME stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

TERRENCE A DUFFY (Chairman and CEO) sold 30,000 shares for an estimated $7,775,400

JULIE WINKLER (Sr MD Chief Commercial Officer) sold 11,592 shares for an estimated $2,888,378

HOWARD J SIEGEL sold 10,000 shares for an estimated $2,600,000

DEREK SAMMANN (Sr MD Gl Hd Commodities Mkts) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 4,650 shares for an estimated $1,304,847 .

. KEN VROMAN (Chief Transformation Officer) sold 5,066 shares for an estimated $1,266,500

LARRY G GERDES has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 4,000 shares for an estimated $1,060,441 .

. HILDA HARRIS PIELL (Sr MD & Chief HR Officer) sold 3,984 shares for an estimated $997,852

CHARLES P CAREY has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 3,500 shares for an estimated $950,356 .

. WILLIAM R SHEPARD has made 6 purchases buying 1,979 shares for an estimated $462,075 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. DEBORAH J LUCAS sold 1,500 shares for an estimated $385,425

SUZANNE SPRAGUE (COO & Global Head of Clearing) sold 1,500 shares for an estimated $385,249

PHYLLIS M LOCKETT sold 1,060 shares for an estimated $294,552

DENNIS SUSKIND sold 1,000 shares for an estimated $271,280

DANIEL G KAYE sold 500 shares for an estimated $141,209

JONATHAN L MARCUS (Sr MD General Counsel) sold 390 shares for an estimated $108,225

MARTIN J GEPSMAN sold 300 shares for an estimated $81,951

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$CME Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 777 institutional investors add shares of $CME stock to their portfolio, and 708 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$CME Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $CME stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CME stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN purchased up to $15,000 on 04/08.

on 04/08. REPRESENTATIVE CAROL D. MILLER purchased up to $15,000 on 03/10.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

$CME Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CME in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Raymond James issued a "Outperform" rating on 03/10/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $CME, check out Quiver Quantitative's $CME forecast page.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.