Insider Sale: Director at $CME Sells 10,000 Shares

HOWARD J SIEGEL, a director at $CME, sold 10,000 shares of the company on 03-13-2025 for an estimated $2,600,000. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 31.4% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 21,873 shares of this class of $CME stock.

$CME Insider Trading Activity

$CME insiders have traded $CME stock on the open market 18 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 6 have been purchases and 12 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CME stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

TERRENCE A DUFFY (Chairman and CEO) sold 30,000 shares for an estimated $7,775,400

JULIE WINKLER (Sr MD Chief Commercial Officer) sold 11,592 shares for an estimated $2,888,378

HOWARD J SIEGEL sold 10,000 shares for an estimated $2,600,000

KEN VROMAN (Chief Transformation Officer) sold 5,066 shares for an estimated $1,266,500

SUNIL CUTINHO (Chief Information Officer) sold 4,500 shares for an estimated $1,019,878

HILDA HARRIS PIELL (Sr MD & Chief HR Officer) sold 3,984 shares for an estimated $997,852

WILLIAM R SHEPARD has made 6 purchases buying 1,997 shares for an estimated $454,025 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. SUZANNE SPRAGUE (COO & Global Head of Clearing) sold 1,500 shares for an estimated $385,249

TIMOTHY FRANCIS MCCOURT (Sr MD Global Head Equity & FX) sold 1,374 shares for an estimated $312,056

TIMOTHY S. BITSBERGER has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,000 shares for an estimated $226,957 .

. ELIZABETH A COOK sold 750 shares for an estimated $169,751

MARTIN J GEPSMAN sold 400 shares for an estimated $89,168

$CME Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 697 institutional investors add shares of $CME stock to their portfolio, and 651 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$CME Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CME in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Raymond James issued a "Outperform" rating on 03/10/2025

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 10/24/2024

Oppenheimer issued a "Outperform" rating on 10/14/2024

Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 10/08/2024

Goldman Sachs issued a "Sell" rating on 10/03/2024

$CME Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CME recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $CME in the last 6 months, with a median target of $250.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Patrick O'Shaughnessy from Raymond James set a target price of $287.0 on 03/10/2025

on 03/10/2025 Owen Lau from Oppenheimer set a target price of $258.0 on 10/24/2024

on 10/24/2024 Benjamin Budish from Barclays set a target price of $231.0 on 10/24/2024

on 10/24/2024 Christopher Allen from Citigroup set a target price of $250.0 on 10/03/2024

on 10/03/2024 Ashish Sabadra from RBC Capital set a target price of $235.0 on 09/26/2024

