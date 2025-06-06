Stocks
CLH

Insider Sale: Director at $CLH Sells 893 Shares

June 06, 2025 — 08:45 am EDT

Written by Quiver InsiderRadar for Quiver Quantitative->

Alison A. Quirk, a director at $CLH, sold 893 shares of the company on 06-05-2025 for an estimated $199,755. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 23.1% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 2,978 shares of this class of $CLH stock.

$CLH Insider Trading Activity

$CLH insiders have traded $CLH stock on the open market 11 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 10 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CLH stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • ALAN S MCKIM (EXEC CHAIR, CTO.) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 52,999 shares for an estimated $11,144,847.
  • ROBERT SPEIGHTS (PRESIDENT, INDUSTRIAL SERVICES) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,747 shares for an estimated $752,465.
  • LAUREN STATES has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 1,760 shares for an estimated $408,648.
  • JOHN R. WELCH sold 1,250 shares for an estimated $285,637
  • ERIC J. DUGAS (EVP CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER) purchased 1,050 shares for an estimated $200,949
  • ALISON A. QUIRK sold 893 shares for an estimated $199,755

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$CLH Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 274 institutional investors add shares of $CLH stock to their portfolio, and 333 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$CLH Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $CLH stock 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CLH stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.


This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.


This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Quiver Quantitative logo
Quiver Quantitative Contributor
Track the performance and holdings of backtested trading strategies built on Quiver's datasets-> Build and test your own strategies, using Quiver's data-> Be the first to know the most important updates across all our datasets-> More articles by this author->

Stocks mentioned

CLH

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.