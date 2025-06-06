Insider Sale: Director at $CLH Sells 893 Shares

Alison A. Quirk, a director at $CLH, sold 893 shares of the company on 06-05-2025 for an estimated $199,755. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 23.1% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 2,978 shares of this class of $CLH stock.

$CLH Insider Trading Activity

$CLH insiders have traded $CLH stock on the open market 11 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 10 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CLH stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ALAN S MCKIM (EXEC CHAIR, CTO.) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 52,999 shares for an estimated $11,144,847 .

. ROBERT SPEIGHTS (PRESIDENT, INDUSTRIAL SERVICES) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,747 shares for an estimated $752,465 .

. LAUREN STATES has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 1,760 shares for an estimated $408,648 .

. JOHN R. WELCH sold 1,250 shares for an estimated $285,637

ERIC J. DUGAS (EVP CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER) purchased 1,050 shares for an estimated $200,949

ALISON A. QUIRK sold 893 shares for an estimated $199,755

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$CLH Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 274 institutional investors add shares of $CLH stock to their portfolio, and 333 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$CLH Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $CLH stock 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CLH stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE APRIL MCCLAIN DELANEY has traded it 2 times. They made 0 purchases and 2 sales worth up to $30,000 on 02/10, 02/07.

on 02/10, 02/07. REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN sold up to $15,000 on 01/13.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.