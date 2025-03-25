Insider Sale: Director at $CHMI Sells 13,000 Shares

Sharon L Cook, a director at $CHMI, sold 13,000 shares of the company on 03-25-2025 for an estimated $47,320. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 40.0% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 19,513 shares of this class of $CHMI stock.

$CHMI Insider Trading Activity

$CHMI insiders have traded $CHMI stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CHMI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

SHARON L COOK sold 13,000 shares for an estimated $47,320

JEFFREY B LOWN (President) purchased 10,000 shares for an estimated $25,780

$CHMI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 16 institutional investors add shares of $CHMI stock to their portfolio, and 28 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$CHMI Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CHMI in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Janney Montgomery issued a "Buy" rating on 12/31/2024

