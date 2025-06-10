Insider Sale: Director at $CHGG Sells 27,973 Shares

RENEE VARNI BUDIG, a director at $CHGG, sold 27,973 shares of the company on 06-06-2025 for an estimated $39,553. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 24.6% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 85,742 shares of this class of $CHGG stock.

$CHGG Insider Trading Activity

$CHGG insiders have traded $CHGG stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CHGG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

RENEE VARNI BUDIG sold 27,973 shares for an estimated $39,553

$CHGG Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 64 institutional investors add shares of $CHGG stock to their portfolio, and 144 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$CHGG Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CHGG in the last several months. We have seen 0 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Morgan Stanley issued a "Underweight" rating on 01/14/2025

