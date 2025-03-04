News & Insights

Insider Sale: Director at $CHEF Sells 15,243 Shares

March 04, 2025 — 06:48 pm EST

Written by Quiver InsiderRadar for Quiver Quantitative->

Joseph M. Cugine, a director at $CHEF, sold 15,243 shares of the company on 02-28-2025 for an estimated $951,010. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 35.5% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 27,727 shares of this class of $CHEF stock.

$CHEF Insider Trading Activity

$CHEF insiders have traded $CHEF stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CHEF stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • CHRISTOPHER PAPPAS (President and CEO) sold 200,000 shares for an estimated $9,770,000
  • ALEXANDROS ALDOUS (General Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 35,000 shares for an estimated $2,046,266.
  • JOSEPH M. CUGINE has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 20,000 shares for an estimated $1,244,945.
  • JAMES LEDDY (Chief Financial Officer) sold 4,000 shares for an estimated $195,400

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$CHEF Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 91 institutional investors add shares of $CHEF stock to their portfolio, and 102 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.


