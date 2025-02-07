Insider Sale: Director at $CHCO Sells 500 Shares

CHARLES W FAIRCHILDS, a director at $CHCO, sold 500 shares of the company on 02-06-2025 for an estimated $60,250. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 33.0% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 1,014 shares of this class of $CHCO stock.

$CHCO Insider Trading Activity

$CHCO insiders have traded $CHCO stock on the open market 28 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 10 have been purchases and 18 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CHCO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CHARLES R HAGEBOECK (President & CEO) sold 6,065 shares for an estimated $788,619

JOHN A DERITO (EVP, Commercial Banking) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 2,612 shares for an estimated $355,373 .

. C DALLAS KAYSER has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,784 shares for an estimated $237,860 .

. CHARLES W FAIRCHILDS has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 1,000 shares for an estimated $118,950 .

. JAMES L ROSSI sold 1,000 shares for an estimated $115,000

MICHAEL T JR QUINLAN (EVP, Retail Banking) sold 600 shares for an estimated $69,372

DAVID L BUMGARNER (EVP & Chief Financial Officer) sold 556 shares for an estimated $66,720

SHARON H ROWE sold 470 shares for an estimated $60,464

ROBERT D FISHER has made 2 purchases buying 325 shares for an estimated $36,741 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. W H III FILE has made 2 purchases buying 253 shares for an estimated $28,614 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. DIANE W STRONG-TREISTER has made 2 purchases buying 246 shares for an estimated $27,817 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. TRACY W II HYLTON has made 2 purchases buying 220 shares for an estimated $24,802 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. GREGORY A BURTON has made 2 purchases buying 211 shares for an estimated $23,859 and 0 sales.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$CHCO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 82 institutional investors add shares of $CHCO stock to their portfolio, and 89 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.