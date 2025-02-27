Insider Sale: Director at $CFLT Sells 34,375 Shares

Jonathan Chadwick, a director at $CFLT, sold 34,375 shares of the company on 02-25-2025 for an estimated $1,050,843. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 60.2% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 22,688 shares of this class of $CFLT stock.

$CFLT Insider Trading Activity

$CFLT insiders have traded $CFLT stock on the open market 87 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 87 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CFLT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MATTHEW CRAIG MILLER has made 0 purchases and 29 sales selling 5,003,380 shares for an estimated $145,578,597 .

. ERICA SCHULTZ (PRESIDENT, FIELD OPERATIONS) has made 0 purchases and 15 sales selling 793,571 shares for an estimated $25,350,612 .

. EDWARD JAY KREPS (CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 697,500 shares for an estimated $18,975,061 .

. MICHELANGELO VOLPI has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 552,952 shares for an estimated $14,821,940 .

. NEHA NARKHEDE has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 266,300 shares for an estimated $8,607,800 .

. STEPHANIE BUSCEMI (CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 218,347 shares for an estimated $6,022,159 .

. ERIC VISHRIA has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 139,286 shares for an estimated $4,468,985 .

. ROHAN SIVARAM (CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 114,669 shares for an estimated $3,862,855 .

. JONATHAN CHADWICK has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 68,750 shares for an estimated $2,174,562 .

. LARA CAIMI sold 34,500 shares for an estimated $1,080,540

KONG PHAN (Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 10 sales selling 30,257 shares for an estimated $958,534 .

. CHAD VERBOWSKI (CHIEF TECHNOLOGY OFFICER) sold 13,414 shares for an estimated $378,677

$CFLT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 196 institutional investors add shares of $CFLT stock to their portfolio, and 257 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

