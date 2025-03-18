Insider Sale: Director at $CEVA Sells 4,520 Shares

LOUIS SILVER, a director at $CEVA, sold 4,520 shares of the company on 03-14-2025 for an estimated $140,029. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 8.8% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 47,038 shares of this class of $CEVA stock.

$CEVA Insider Trading Activity

$CEVA insiders have traded $CEVA stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CEVA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

$CEVA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 71 institutional investors add shares of $CEVA stock to their portfolio, and 91 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

