News & Insights

Stocks
CENT

Insider Sale: Director at $CENT Sells 2,500 Shares

February 14, 2025 — 04:18 pm EST

Written by Quiver InsiderRadar for Quiver Quantitative->

John Ranelli, a director at $CENT, sold 2,500 shares of the company on 02-13-2025 for an estimated $83,204. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 74.5% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 856 shares of this class of $CENT stock.

$CENT Insider Trading Activity

$CENT insiders have traded $CENT stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CENT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • WILLIAM E BROWN (Chairman) sold 60,000 shares for an estimated $2,012,177
  • JOHN D. III WALKER (President, Garden Consumer Pro) sold 10,000 shares for an estimated $328,594
  • BROOKS III PENNINGTON has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 6,765 shares for an estimated $223,745.
  • JOHN RANELLI has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 5,000 shares for an estimated $168,893.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$CENT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 62 institutional investors add shares of $CENT stock to their portfolio, and 68 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.


This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.


This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Quiver Quantitative logo
Quiver Quantitative Contributor
Track the performance and holdings of backtested trading strategies built on Quiver's datasets-> Build and test your own strategies, using Quiver's data-> Be the first to know the most important updates across all our datasets-> More articles by this author->

Stocks mentioned

CENT

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.