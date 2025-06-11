Stocks
CDNS

Insider Sale: Director at $CDNS Sells 15 Shares

June 11, 2025 — 09:00 pm EDT

Ita M Brennan, a director at $CDNS, sold 15 shares of the company on 06-10-2025 for an estimated $4,525. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 0.2% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 8,175 shares of this class of $CDNS stock.

$CDNS Insider Trading Activity

$CDNS insiders have traded $CDNS stock on the open market 32 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 32 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CDNS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • ANIRUDH DEVGAN (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 109,808 shares for an estimated $34,005,208.
  • CHIN-CHI TENG (Sr. Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 25,260 shares for an estimated $7,626,437.
  • PAUL SCANNELL (Sr. Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 7,881 shares for an estimated $2,382,628.
  • JOHN M WALL (Sr. VP & CFO) sold 4,224 shares for an estimated $1,305,342
  • PAUL CUNNINGHAM (Sr. Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 3,900 shares for an estimated $1,099,475.
  • KARNA NISEWANER (SVP & General Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,421 shares for an estimated $624,635.
  • JAMES D PLUMMER sold 868 shares for an estimated $277,715
  • ITA M BRENNAN has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 360 shares for an estimated $104,220.

$CDNS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 589 institutional investors add shares of $CDNS stock to their portfolio, and 728 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$CDNS Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $CDNS stock 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CDNS stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

$CDNS Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CDNS in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

  • Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/16/2025
  • KeyBanc issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/15/2025

