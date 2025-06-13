Insider Sale: Director at $CDNA Sells 19,391 Shares

WILLIAM A HAGSTROM, a director at $CDNA, sold 19,391 shares of the company on 06-11-2025 for an estimated $385,917. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 26.4% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 53,979 shares of this class of $CDNA stock.

$CDNA Insider Trading Activity

$CDNA insiders have traded $CDNA stock on the open market 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 10 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CDNA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

WILLIAM A HAGSTROM has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 49,391 shares for an estimated $909,330 .

. CHRISTINE COURNOYER has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 45,836 shares for an estimated $700,951 .

. GEORGE BICKERSTAFF sold 20,000 shares for an estimated $367,102

PETER MAAG sold 13,281 shares for an estimated $228,795

JEFFREY ADAM NOVACK (Secretary and General Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 7,124 shares for an estimated $137,716 .

. ABHISHEK JAIN (Chief Financial Officer) sold 265 shares for an estimated $4,695

$CDNA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 104 institutional investors add shares of $CDNA stock to their portfolio, and 140 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

