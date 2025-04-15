Insider Sale: Director at $CCB Sells 1,600 Shares

Gregory A Tisdel, a director at $CCB, sold 1,600 shares of the company on 04-14-2025 for an estimated $126,511. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 10.3% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 14,006 shares of this class of $CCB stock.

$CCB Insider Trading Activity

$CCB insiders have traded $CCB stock on the open market 16 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 16 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CCB stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ERIC M SPRINK (CEO) has made 0 purchases and 14 sales selling 47,000 shares for an estimated $3,021,947 .

. GREGORY A TISDEL sold 1,600 shares for an estimated $126,511

JONATHAN E SAND (EVP, Chief Credit Officer) sold 1,000 shares for an estimated $74,150

$CCB Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 90 institutional investors add shares of $CCB stock to their portfolio, and 65 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$CCB Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CCB in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Raymond James issued a "Strong Buy" rating on 04/02/2025

$CCB Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CCB recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $CCB in the last 6 months, with a median target of $102.5.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from Raymond James set a target price of $105.0 on 04/02/2025

