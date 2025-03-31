Insider Sale: Director at $CBZ Sells 8,362 Shares

Michael H DeGroote, a director at $CBZ, sold 8,362 shares of the company on 10-14-2021 for an estimated $290,328. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 6.3% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 124,592 shares of this class of $CBZ stock.

$CBZ Insider Trading Activity

$CBZ insiders have traded $CBZ stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CBZ stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

WARE H GROVE (C.F.O.) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 12,172 shares for an estimated $926,842 .

. BENAREE PRATT WILEY sold 6,526 shares for an estimated $468,214

RODNEY A YOUNG purchased 1,000 shares for an estimated $77,556

$CBZ Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 136 institutional investors add shares of $CBZ stock to their portfolio, and 150 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

