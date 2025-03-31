Insider Sale: Director at $CBZ Sells 8,362 Shares

Michael H DeGroote, a director at $CBZ, sold 8,362 shares of the company on 10-14-2021 for an estimated $290,328. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 6.3% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 124,592 shares of this class of $CBZ stock.
$CBZ Insider Trading Activity
$CBZ insiders have traded $CBZ stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CBZ stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- WARE H GROVE (C.F.O.) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 12,172 shares for an estimated $926,842.
- BENAREE PRATT WILEY sold 6,526 shares for an estimated $468,214
- RODNEY A YOUNG purchased 1,000 shares for an estimated $77,556
$CBZ Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 136 institutional investors add shares of $CBZ stock to their portfolio, and 150 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- SELECT EQUITY GROUP, L.P. removed 1,130,568 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $76,075,920
- NEUBERGER BERMAN GROUP LLC removed 680,771 shares (-83.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $55,707,490
- INVESCO LTD. added 470,095 shares (+157.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $38,467,873
- CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS removed 405,687 shares (-10.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $33,197,367
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP added 401,552 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $32,859,000
- FMR LLC added 384,221 shares (+64.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $31,440,804
- FIL LTD removed 318,776 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $21,450,437
