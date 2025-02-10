Insider Sale: Director at $CBNK Sells 14,500 Shares

Randall James Levitt, a director at $CBNK, sold 14,500 shares of the company on 02-07-2025 for an estimated $468,367. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 12.7% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 100,000 shares of this class of $CBNK stock.
$CBNK Insider Trading Activity
$CBNK insiders have traded $CBNK stock on the open market 14 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 13 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CBNK stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- RANDALL JAMES LEVITT sold 14,500 shares for an estimated $468,367
- DOMINIC C CANUSO (EVP, Chief Financial Officer) has made 10 purchases buying 2,000 shares for an estimated $50,941 and 0 sales.
- STEVEN M POYNOT (President and COO) has made 3 purchases buying 2,000 shares for an estimated $50,720 and 0 sales.
$CBNK Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 58 institutional investors add shares of $CBNK stock to their portfolio, and 19 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 77,609 shares (+11.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,211,856
- PACIFIC RIDGE CAPITAL PARTNERS, LLC added 31,404 shares (+15.1%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $807,396
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 28,155 shares (+6.1%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $723,865
- FOURTHSTONE LLC added 26,358 shares (+104.6%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $677,664
- WEDGE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT L L P/NC added 22,381 shares (+31.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $637,858
- NORTHERN TRUST CORP removed 21,901 shares (-21.6%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $563,074
- ACADIAN ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC added 21,225 shares (+28.9%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $545,694
