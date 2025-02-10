Insider Sale: Director at $CBNK Sells 14,500 Shares

Randall James Levitt, a director at $CBNK, sold 14,500 shares of the company on 02-07-2025 for an estimated $468,367. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 12.7% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 100,000 shares of this class of $CBNK stock.

$CBNK Insider Trading Activity

$CBNK insiders have traded $CBNK stock on the open market 14 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 13 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CBNK stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

RANDALL JAMES LEVITT sold 14,500 shares for an estimated $468,367

DOMINIC C CANUSO (EVP, Chief Financial Officer) has made 10 purchases buying 2,000 shares for an estimated $50,941 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. STEVEN M POYNOT (President and COO) has made 3 purchases buying 2,000 shares for an estimated $50,720 and 0 sales.

$CBNK Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 58 institutional investors add shares of $CBNK stock to their portfolio, and 19 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

