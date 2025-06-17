Insider Sale: Director at $CBLL Sells 20,000 Shares

REBECCA B ROBERTSON, a director at $CBLL, sold 20,000 shares of the company on 06-16-2025 for an estimated $342,800. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 41.1% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 28,675 shares of this class of $CBLL stock.

$CBLL Insider Trading Activity

$CBLL insiders have traded $CBLL stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CBLL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

XINGJUAN CHAO (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 75,000 shares for an estimated $1,225,952 .

REBECCA B ROBERTSON sold 20,000 shares for an estimated $342,800

