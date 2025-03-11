Insider Sale: Director at $CBL Sells 5,215 Shares

DAVID J CONTIS, a director at $CBL, sold 5,215 shares of the company on 03-07-2025 for an estimated $151,860. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 7.6% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 63,824 shares of this class of $CBL stock.

$CBL Insider Trading Activity

$CBL insiders have traded $CBL stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CBL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

XB CBL-E HOLDINGS, LLC OCM sold 1,000,000 shares for an estimated $30,400,000

ANDREW FRANKLIN COBB (Exec VP-Accounting) sold 6,800 shares for an estimated $196,137

DAVID J CONTIS sold 5,215 shares for an estimated $151,860

BENJAMIN W JAENICKE (EVP - Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,782 shares for an estimated $96,144 .

. ROBERT G GIFFORD sold 2,086 shares for an estimated $59,972

JEFFERY V. CURRY (Chief Legal Officer & Sec.) sold 50 shares for an estimated $1,493

$CBL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 80 institutional investors add shares of $CBL stock to their portfolio, and 66 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

