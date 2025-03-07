News & Insights

Insider Sale: Director at $CBL Sells 3,100 Shares

March 07, 2025 — 11:00 am EST

Robert G Gifford, a director at $CBL, sold 3,100 shares of the company on 04-11-2024 for an estimated $68,200. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 15.1% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 17,408 shares of this class of $CBL stock.

$CBL Insider Trading Activity

$CBL insiders have traded $CBL stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CBL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • XB CBL-E HOLDINGS, LLC OCM sold 1,000,000 shares for an estimated $30,400,000
  • ANDREW FRANKLIN COBB (Exec VP-Accounting) sold 6,800 shares for an estimated $196,137
  • BENJAMIN W JAENICKE (EVP - Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,782 shares for an estimated $96,144.
  • ROBERT G GIFFORD sold 2,086 shares for an estimated $59,972
  • JEFFERY V. CURRY (Chief Legal Officer & Sec.) sold 50 shares for an estimated $1,493

$CBL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 80 institutional investors add shares of $CBL stock to their portfolio, and 66 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

  • STRATEGIC VALUE PARTNERS, LLC removed 1,631,818 shares (-50.7%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $41,121,813
  • OAKTREE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP removed 1,000,000 shares (-25.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $29,410,000
  • LITTLEJOHN & CO LLC removed 464,636 shares (-28.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $13,664,944
  • CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 311,869 shares (+5074.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $9,172,067
  • TACONIC CAPITAL ADVISORS LP added 308,661 shares (+340.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $9,077,720
  • BLACKROCK, INC. added 194,884 shares (+10.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $5,731,538
  • GRATIA CAPITAL, LLC added 172,353 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $5,068,901

