Insider Sale: Director at Cava (CAVA) Sells 15,000 Shares

KAREN KOCHEVAR, a director at Cava ($CAVA), sold 15,000 shares of the company on 11-19-2024. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 92.0% of their shares. Following this trade, they now own 1,307 shares of Cava stock.

Cava Insider Trading Activity

Cava insiders have traded $CAVA stock on the open market 47 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 47 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CAVA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

TRICIA K. TOLIVAR (Chief Financial Officer) has traded it 8 times. They made 0 purchases and 8 sales, selling 25,000 shares.

KAREN KOCHEVAR has traded it 8 times. They made 0 purchases and 8 sales, selling 70,972 shares.

INTERNATIONAL S.C.A. ARTAL has traded it 3 times. They made 0 purchases and 3 sales, selling 17,000,000 shares.

JAMES D WHITE has traded it 2 times. They made 0 purchases and 2 sales, selling 2,500 shares.

RONALD M SHAICH has traded it 9 times. They made 0 purchases and 9 sales, selling 1,055,656 shares.

ADAM DAVID PHILLIPS (Chief Accounting Officer) has traded it 2 times. They made 0 purchases and 2 sales, selling 5,357 shares.

THEODOROS XENOHRISTOS has traded it 4 times. They made 0 purchases and 4 sales, selling 188,490 shares.

BRETT SCHULMAN (CEO and President) has traded it 5 times. They made 0 purchases and 5 sales, selling 267,918 shares.

DAVID BOSSERMAN has traded it 5 times. They made 0 purchases and 5 sales, selling 35,000 shares.

KENNETH ROBERT BERTRAM (CLO & Secretary) sold 5,250 shares.

Cava Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 259 institutional investors add shares of Cava stock to their portfolio, and 194 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Should I Buy $CAVA Stock?

The bull case for Cava Group Inc. highlights its impressive sales momentum and robust operational performance, with same-store sales (SSS) growth estimates increasing to 4.5% for Q4 and 16.3% for 2023, supported by strong market demand evident in new restaurants averaging over $2.6 million in unit volumes. The company's ambitious expansion strategy aims for over 1,000 locations by 2032, alongside projected revenue growth of 15-20% and adjusted EBITDA growth of 25-30%, positioning Cava for significant long-term growth. Conversely, the bear case raises concerns about a lowered SSS growth forecast to 2.9% for 2024 due to tough year-over-year comparisons, alongside rising labor and operating expenses that could strain profitability. Additionally, uncertainties in the macroeconomic environment and the challenges of scaling new locations may lead to decreased visibility and increased risks regarding input costs and sales performance in the coming year.

Background on $CAVA Stock

Cava Group, Inc. operates a fast-casual restaurant chain specializing in Mediterranean-inspired cuisine, offering a variety of customizable bowls, pitas, and salads. The company emphasizes fresh, high-quality ingredients, with a focus on nutritious and flavorful options, catering to health-conscious consumers. Cava's menu features a range of items, including grilled meats, dips, and vegetables, that can be personalized to suit individual tastes. With its roots in the food culture of the Mediterranean, Cava aims to provide a vibrant dining experience while promoting healthier eating habits. The brand has expanded its presence across the United States, appealing to a diverse customer base seeking quick yet wholesome meal options.

