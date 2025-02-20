Insider Sale: Director at $CAR Sells 661 Shares

LYNN KROMINGA, a director at $CAR, sold 661 shares of the company on 02-18-2025 for an estimated $62,795. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 16.5% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 3,355 shares of this class of $CAR stock.
$CAR Insider Trading Activity
$CAR insiders have traded $CAR stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CAR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- LYNN KROMINGA has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,066 shares for an estimated $196,270.
$CAR Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 130 institutional investors add shares of $CAR stock to their portfolio, and 167 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- RUBRIC CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP removed 672,406 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $54,202,647
- STEADFAST CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP added 319,400 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $25,746,834
- FMR LLC removed 285,457 shares (-8.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $23,010,688
- ING GROEP NV added 245,800 shares (+310.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $19,813,938
- NATIONAL BANK OF CANADA /FI/ added 240,000 shares (+266.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $19,346,400
- JEFFERIES FINANCIAL GROUP INC. added 236,218 shares (+1391.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $19,041,532
- INTRINSIC EDGE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 227,070 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $19,889,061
