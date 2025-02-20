Insider Sale: Director at $CAR Sells 661 Shares

LYNN KROMINGA, a director at $CAR, sold 661 shares of the company on 02-18-2025 for an estimated $62,795. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 16.5% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 3,355 shares of this class of $CAR stock.

$CAR Insider Trading Activity

$CAR insiders have traded $CAR stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CAR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

LYNN KROMINGA has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,066 shares for an estimated $196,270.

$CAR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 130 institutional investors add shares of $CAR stock to their portfolio, and 167 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

