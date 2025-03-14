Insider Sale: Director at $CACI Sells 309 Shares

Debora A Plunkett, a director at $CACI, sold 309 shares of the company on 03-12-2025 for an estimated $112,358. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 11.8% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 2,315 shares of this class of $CACI stock.

$CACI Insider Trading Activity

$CACI insiders have traded $CACI stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CACI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

GREGORY R BRADFORD (Chief Executive, CACI Limited) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 10,000 shares for an estimated $4,924,114 .

. DEBORA A PLUNKETT sold 309 shares for an estimated $112,358

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$CACI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 284 institutional investors add shares of $CACI stock to their portfolio, and 292 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$CACI Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $CACI stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CACI stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

$CACI Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CACI in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Cowen & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 01/08/2025

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 12/02/2024

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $CACI, check out Quiver Quantitative's $CACI forecast page.

$CACI Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CACI recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $CACI in the last 6 months, with a median target of $540.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Peter Arment from Robert W. Baird set a target price of $540.0 on 01/14/2025

on 01/14/2025 Brian Gesuale from Raymond James set a target price of $475.0 on 01/02/2025

on 01/02/2025 David Strauss from Barclays set a target price of $450.0 on 12/12/2024

on 12/12/2024 Gavin Parsons from UBS set a target price of $557.0 on 12/02/2024

on 12/02/2024 Sheila Kahyaoglu from Jefferies set a target price of $570.0 on 10/30/2024

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.