Insider Sale: Director at $CAC Sells 500 Shares

Robert D Merrill, a director at $CAC, sold 500 shares of the company on 02-04-2025 for an estimated $21,970. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 4.9% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 9,614 shares of this class of $CAC stock.

$CAC Insider Trading Activity

$CAC insiders have traded $CAC stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CAC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

$CAC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 60 institutional investors add shares of $CAC stock to their portfolio, and 55 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

