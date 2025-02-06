Insider Sale: Director at $CAC Sells 500 Shares

Robert D Merrill, a director at $CAC, sold 500 shares of the company on 02-04-2025 for an estimated $21,970. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 4.9% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 9,614 shares of this class of $CAC stock.
$CAC Insider Trading Activity
$CAC insiders have traded $CAC stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CAC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- ROBERT D MERRILL sold 500 shares for an estimated $21,970
$CAC Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 60 institutional investors add shares of $CAC stock to their portfolio, and 55 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- PROSHARE ADVISORS LLC removed 202,670 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $8,374,324
- BRYN MAWR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC added 159,367 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $6,811,345
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 111,695 shares (+8.1%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $4,615,237
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 99,097 shares (+53.6%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $4,094,688
- ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP added 63,817 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $2,636,918
- FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC removed 60,365 shares (-4.7%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $2,494,281
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ removed 42,986 shares (-67.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $1,776,181
