Insider Sale: Director at $BZFD Sells 24,474 Shares

Janet L Rolle, a director at $BZFD, sold 24,474 shares of the company on 06-16-2025 for an estimated $51,723. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 16.7% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 122,223 shares of this class of $BZFD stock.

$BZFD Insider Trading Activity

$BZFD insiders have traded $BZFD stock on the open market 17 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 17 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BZFD stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

PATRICK J KERINS has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 431,974 shares for an estimated $938,843 .

. ENTERPRISE ASSOCIATES 13 LP NEW has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 431,974 shares for an estimated $938,843 .

. JANET L ROLLE sold 24,474 shares for an estimated $51,723

$BZFD Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 21 institutional investors add shares of $BZFD stock to their portfolio, and 33 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

