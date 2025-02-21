Insider Sale: Director at $BYRN Sells 12,000 Shares

Herbert Hughes, a director at $BYRN, sold 12,000 shares of the company on 02-20-2025 for an estimated $353,862. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 8.2% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 135,226 shares of this class of $BYRN stock.

$BYRN Insider Trading Activity

$BYRN insiders have traded $BYRN stock on the open market 20 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 18 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BYRN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

BRYAN GANZ (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 150,000 shares for an estimated $3,215,022 .

. LUAN PHAM (Chief Mktg and Rev Officer) sold 33,483 shares for an estimated $1,010,905

LISA WAGER (Corporate Secretary, CGO) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 37,500 shares for an estimated $717,523 .

. HERBERT HUGHES has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 23,500 shares for an estimated $552,286 .

. LAURILEE KEARNES (Chief Financial Officer) has made 2 purchases buying 3,000 shares for an estimated $46,676 and 0 sales.

$BYRN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 71 institutional investors add shares of $BYRN stock to their portfolio, and 61 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

