Insider Sale: Director at $BYND Sells 3,330 Shares

CHELSEA A GRAYSON, a director at $BYND, sold 3,330 shares of the company on 03-13-2025 for an estimated $10,955. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 6.6% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 47,029 shares of this class of $BYND stock.
$BYND Insider Trading Activity
$BYND insiders have traded $BYND stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BYND stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- ETHAN BROWN (President, Chief Exec. Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 475,772 shares for an estimated $1,810,393.
$BYND Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 78 institutional investors add shares of $BYND stock to their portfolio, and 116 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- UBS GROUP AG added 1,223,230 shares (+714.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,599,344
- VONTOBEL HOLDING LTD. added 733,168 shares (+128.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,756,711
- D. E. SHAW & CO., INC. removed 664,547 shares (-90.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,498,696
- ZWEIG-DIMENNA ASSOCIATES LLC added 464,372 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,746,038
- ENGINEERS GATE MANAGER LP added 346,366 shares (+551.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,302,336
- COATUE MANAGEMENT LLC removed 343,393 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,291,157
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 333,123 shares (+1085.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,252,542
