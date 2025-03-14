Insider Sale: Director at $BYND Sells 3,330 Shares

CHELSEA A GRAYSON, a director at $BYND, sold 3,330 shares of the company on 03-13-2025 for an estimated $10,955. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 6.6% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 47,029 shares of this class of $BYND stock.

$BYND Insider Trading Activity

$BYND insiders have traded $BYND stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BYND stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ETHAN BROWN (President, Chief Exec. Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 475,772 shares for an estimated $1,810,393 .

. CHELSEA A GRAYSON sold 3,330 shares for an estimated $10,955

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$BYND Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 78 institutional investors add shares of $BYND stock to their portfolio, and 116 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.