Insider Sale: Director at $BYD Sells 15,000 Shares

WILLIAM R BOYD, a director at $BYD, sold 15,000 shares of the company on 02-19-2025 for an estimated $1,189,800. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 1.0% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 1,472,970 shares of this class of $BYD stock.

$BYD Insider Trading Activity

$BYD insiders have traded $BYD stock on the open market 17 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 17 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BYD stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MARIANNE BOYD JOHNSON (Executive Chairman) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 246,060 shares for an estimated $16,540,401 .

. WILLIAM R BOYD has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 115,000 shares for an estimated $8,246,048 .

. KEITH SMITH (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 100,000 shares for an estimated $7,257,200 .

. TED BOGICH (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 43,899 shares for an estimated $3,188,156 .

. JOSH HIRSBERG (CFO & Treasurer) sold 21,549 shares for an estimated $1,539,245

URI CLINTON (General Counsel & Secretary) sold 4,257 shares for an estimated $327,235

CHRISTINE J. SPADAFOR has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 2,998 shares for an estimated $200,364.

$BYD Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 155 institutional investors add shares of $BYD stock to their portfolio, and 196 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

