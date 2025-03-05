Insider Sale: Director at $BYD Sells 1,125 Shares

CHRISTINE J. SPADAFOR, a director at $BYD, sold 1,125 shares of the company on 03-03-2025 for an estimated $84,690. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 18.8% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 4,852 shares of this class of $BYD stock.
$BYD Insider Trading Activity
$BYD insiders have traded $BYD stock on the open market 15 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 15 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BYD stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- WILLIAM R BOYD has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 115,000 shares for an estimated $8,246,048.
- MARIANNE BOYD JOHNSON (Executive Chairman) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 99,800 shares for an estimated $7,747,982.
- KEITH SMITH (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 100,000 shares for an estimated $7,257,200.
- TED BOGICH (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 43,899 shares for an estimated $3,188,156.
- JOSH HIRSBERG (CFO & Treasurer) sold 21,549 shares for an estimated $1,539,245
- URI CLINTON (General Counsel & Secretary) sold 4,257 shares for an estimated $327,235
- CHRISTINE J. SPADAFOR has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 2,881 shares for an estimated $210,087.
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$BYD Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 155 institutional investors add shares of $BYD stock to their portfolio, and 196 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BOSTON PARTNERS added 1,065,887 shares (+36.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $77,319,442
- HG VORA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 1,000,000 shares (-33.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $72,540,000
- BALYASNY ASSET MANAGEMENT L.P. removed 744,832 shares (-66.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $54,030,113
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 550,159 shares (+8.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $39,908,533
- ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP added 441,963 shares (+51.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $32,059,996
- VERITION FUND MANAGEMENT LLC added 312,142 shares (+3062.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $22,642,780
- GOLDENTREE ASSET MANAGEMENT LP added 278,391 shares (+156.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $20,194,483
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.